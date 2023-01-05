Shaaban Bilal (Damascus, Cairo)

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, as part of efforts for peace, after the highest-level announced talks between Ankara and the Damascus government since the start of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

Erdogan added, during a speech in Ankara, that a tripartite meeting, including the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Syria, is scheduled for the first time in order to further enhance communication after talks between the defense ministers last week.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Turkish President called on the Syrian government to take some steps in order to obtain a tangible result on the Syrian file.

He pointed out the need to take concrete steps to purify the Syrian areas adjacent to the Turkish border, especially Tal Rifaat and Manbij, from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which Ankara considers a “terrorist organization.”

The Turkish statements came hours after the meeting between the Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, with the Syrian Ambassador to Moscow, Bashar al-Jaafari.

The Syrian News Agency, SANA, quoted a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying, “During the meeting, there was an extensive discussion of the overall situation in Syria and its surroundings, in accordance with the principles of Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.”

Political experts and analysts stressed the importance of accelerating the political solution and diplomatic dialogue to resolve the crisis in Syria in accordance with the Geneva process, stressing that the failure to find clear solutions will be an opportunity for the spread of terrorism and extremism, instability in the region and the continued suffering of the Syrian people.

Egyptian international relations expert Dr. Ayman Samir said that he credits the UAE for its courage and transparency in dealing with the Syrian file, noting that the UAE was the first country to call since the outbreak of the crisis in 2011 for a political and diplomatic solution away from the language of guns and bullets.

Samir added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the UAE had leadership and courage in taking important steps, including the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation twice, to Syria, as well as the UAE’s reception of President Bashar Al-Assad, explaining that this is an affirmation of the position. The UAE is based on political and peaceful solutions and bringing the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table.

On the international level, Dr. Ayman Samir indicated that the Syrian issue has declined significantly, pointing out that the idea of ​​launching new initiatives according to the Geneva track or other tracks are all frozen at the present time because the opposition and armed groups raise a zero equation through their desire to obtain power in full and do not want Any kind of political alignment and compromise, pointing out that time is far ahead of these groups.

The international relations expert explained that what changes the equation is the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement with the return of the Syrian state as a strong country that can impose its sovereignty and control over many regions, adding that in light of the Arab movement towards Russia and the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement and the world’s preoccupation with other issues, an opportunity may be available that did not exist in 12 years. proceeding to a political solution.

In turn, Firas Al-Khalidi, a Syrian political analyst and member of the “Cairo Dialogue” committee and the Geneva talks, indicated that the solution in Syria can only pass through the Geneva track through UN Resolution 2254 and will end all other side tracks, adding that this will restore international legitimacy and end it. Any attempt by any “rogue power” to tamper with this legitimacy, considering that this is the demand of most countries and peoples of the world without any doubt.

Al-Khalidi added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that for many years all countries and the active forces in the Syrian file have been warned of the consequences of ignoring the dangers of continuing to manage the Syrian crisis instead of finding a radical solution to it as soon as possible, which opened the doors of Syria to all those who aspire to play A role on the international scene or exaggerating the roles of those with shallow experiences in the past.

The Syrian political analyst pointed out that the lack of an Arab political solution and the isolation of Syria and its polarization from other parties resulted in the growing influence of extremist factions such as the Al-Nusra Front, which controls northwestern Syria, in addition to the presence of other militias in that region and its transformation into safe havens for ISIS leaders and members. fleeing from the strikes of the international coalition.

He stressed that the fabricated chaos led to freezing the international process of Geneva and tampering with UN Resolution 2254, and Syria has become a main arena for settling international conflicts and a repository for messages exchanged between the rival powers, which threatens to reach the stage of impossibility of finding a near solution with the expansion of the conflict around the world.

Al-Khalidi stressed that finding a real political solution in Syria will impose a new equation on the various actors in Syria due to their inability to finance the reconstruction of Syria and the return of millions of displaced people, adding that the Arab countries, America and Europe will have the ability to return strongly to the Syrian file to ensure the restoration of balance in the region. Through Syria, and this will establish an important new stage, the results of which can be generalized to other crises facing the world.

