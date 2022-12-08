Tunisia (Union)

Tunisian President Kais Saied called on the members of the National Committee for Penal Reconciliation, which is in charge of recovering the looted funds, to “not waste any penny that belongs to the people.” The 8 members of the committee took the oath before Saeed at the Carthage Palace, according to what the Presidency of the Republic announced. Saeed stated that “the committee is called upon to recover 13.5 billion Tunisian dirhams (about 4.2 billion dollars) to the Tunisian people,” stressing that “reconciliation can only be with the Tunisian people.”

The president called on the members of the committee to “work not to waste any penny that belongs to the Tunisian people,” while achieving this goal within 6 months. He also urged the members to “take over the trust of recovering the people’s money and to work freely and independently, especially since the documents proving the rights of its members are available at the financial pole and in the report of the National Fact-Finding Committee on Bribery and Corruption for the year 2011.”

A few days ago, the Tunisian president revealed that the state would recover money in the next few days that were related to cases that had not been decided for 10 years, after drawing up the decree related to criminal reconciliation, in addition to recovering part of the looted funds.