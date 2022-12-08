Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said that it is an implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and a dedication to the achievements made by the UAE. In the agricultural field, an award for distinguished farms and innovation in the field of agriculture was launched to honor and encourage farmers, breeders and commercial farms to follow international practices, with the aim of upgrading the agricultural sector and creating an environment conducive to innovation. On the occasion of the launch of the award, His Highness added that it contributes to increasing agricultural production, both plant and animal, and enhancing food security.

His Highness stressed that the agricultural sector occupies a central position in achieving economic growth, supporting social and environmental development, and improving the income of farmers and educators, and it was and still is the catalyst for development, stability and prosperity, explaining that the award is being launched in conjunction with the “Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba”, in appreciation and loyalty To see the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and consolidate his legacy, move forward in spreading his vision and continue his efforts to achieve agricultural sustainability.

His Highness explained: “Our responsibility is to maximize the role of farmers and livestock breeders as they are the active element in the food and vital security system.” His Highness expressed his confidence that the award will contribute to motivating the efforts of farmers and breeders, confirming their contribution to the comprehensive and sustainable development process, and making Abu Dhabi a leading scientific center for agricultural innovation.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the launch of the annual “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” to honor distinguished farmers and livestock breeders, stimulate agricultural innovation and commercial farms in the United Arab Emirates, and encourage the adoption of best practices and modern agricultural systems, to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector. Both plant and animal.

The value of the prizes is approximately six million seven hundred thousand dirhams, divided into three main categories: the first for the distinguished farmer and breeder, the second for agricultural innovation, and the third for commercial farms, and 56 contestants compete for them from farm owners, productive estates, beekeepers, aquarists and commercial farms, in addition to Contests accompanied by valuable prizes in various agricultural fields.

For his part, Saeed Al-Bahri Al-Amiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, said: “The (Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence) will be an annual award to celebrate excellence in the field of agricultural sustainability, and motivate farmers and breeders to adopt best practices and follow modern agricultural systems. and enhancing the spirit of positive competition, as well as developing and diversifying local production and enabling it, and dealing seriously with the challenges facing the agricultural sector. Supporting the food security system, based on a future vision entitled “Innovative Farmer with a Sustainable Vision.”

He added that the award, which bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, indicates the amount of attention and care that His Highness gives to the agricultural sector, and also confirms his keenness to honor the distinguished and to devote a culture of positive competition to enable sustainable agricultural development and achieve food and vital security, pointing out that the authority Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Safety will work to make the award a source of inspiration that motivates all categories of the agricultural sector to excel, by adopting modern agricultural systems, applying best practices, and increasing productivity.

Al-Amiri noted that many events accompanying the award will be organized in conjunction with the activities of the “Sheikh Zayed Festival” in order to support the goals of the award and promote the festival, including competitions for date producers and others for productive families, in addition to a weekly auction of livestock, and competitions to motivate livestock breeders to acquire the best. Strains, in a way that supports the directions of the Abu Dhabi government and the authority to develop the food security system and achieve agricultural sustainability.

3 classes

The “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” includes three categories, the first covering eight sub-categories for the distinguished farmer and breeder, where four awards have been allocated for the vegetative division categories, which are the award for the best farm in the field of open cultivation, the best farm for cultivation in greenhouses, in addition to the best farm In fruit production, the best organic farm. While four other awards were allocated to the animal section category, including the productive estate category, the small producers category (broiler chicken breeding), the beekeepers category, and the aquatic organisms category. As for the second category, it was allocated to agricultural innovation and includes two awards, the first for the vegetable part and the other for the animal part. Finally, the third category was allocated to commercial farms and includes two awards, one for commercial animal production, and the other for commercial vegetarianism.

nomination door

The Authority announced that opening the door for nominations and receiving applications for participation will start from today through the official website of the award. And then the door for participation closed on December 31st, so that the technical and field evaluation process begins in accordance with the criteria and conditions that were set by the technical committee of the award. Followed by the process of approving the results of the evaluation and announcing the candidates qualified for the final stage, so that the winners will be honored during a prestigious closing ceremony attended by a number of important personalities and in the presence of all participants during the month of March 2023.

The “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence” is accompanied by a number of events, competitions and recreational activities that begin coinciding with the opening of the nomination for the award, as part of the activities of the “Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba”. These activities would contribute to promoting the award, as well as adding more fun. on the festival activities.

Competitions

It includes competitions for the best product of dates, the best breeds, the milk competition, the weights competition, and a weekly auction of livestock, in addition to competitions and live cooking shows with local products and date products, in support of the government and the Authority’s directions in developing the food security system and achieving agricultural sustainability.