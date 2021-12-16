His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received a written message from His Excellency Hakainde Hechilema, President of the Republic of Zambia. The message was received by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, when he received Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields. A number of files and issues were also reviewed, in addition to strengthening cooperation in all fields, especially economic and investment, especially agriculture and clean energy.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed that the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Zambia are in continuous progress, pointing out that there are many opportunities and possibilities to develop and push them forward, for the benefit of both countries.

For his part, His Excellency Kakubo praised the strong relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, stressing the existence of many capabilities and opportunities to support and enhance them in various fields of common interest.