Over the past decade, Kim Jong Un’s communist dictatorship in North Korea has publicly executed at least 23 people, including seven who were convicted of watching or distributing K-pop videos from South Korea, according to report Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul human rights advocacy organization.

The document was published on Wednesday (15), on the eve of the ten-year anniversary of the Kim regime, which took power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. The report is based on six years of research and 683 interviews with people who escaped from North Korea and maps places where people were killed and buried in state-sanctioned executions, as well as official locations that may contain documents and other evidence. related to these events.

Since taking power, Kim Jong Un has been fighting foreign influence and attacking South Korean cultural productions – songs, movies and soap operas – which to him are a “terrible cancer” that corrupts the minds of the North Korean population.

“Respondents often reported that public enforcement rules require three snipers to fire a total of nine bullets into the convicted person’s body,” the report states. “The families of the executed were often forced to attend the execution.”

Most of the executions that took place during Kim’s regime were carried out in the city of Hyesan, located in the north of the country, which serves as a commercial hub on the border with China.

According to the report, the city of 200,000 is the main source of external information, including the circulation of cultural products from South Korea, which are stored on pen drives that arrive at the border with China.

The other reasons for public executions cited by respondents were crimes related to drugs (5), prostitution (5), human trafficking (4), murder or attempted murder (3) and “obscene acts” (3).

Among the 23 executions documented, 21 were by shooting and two by hanging. The size of the audience that was assembled for the executions used to be hundreds of people, although some interviewees said they had witnessed crowds of a thousand or more people.

One respondent reported that executions used to be open to large crowds, but that in recent years the display of these killings seems to have become more restricted to groups linked to the convicts, such as their place of work.

In some cases, neighborhood group leaders received advance notice of the executions and were responsible for taking their groups to the events.

For one of the interviewees, brutal violence was a warning message from the state. “Even when fluid was leaking from the convicted person’s brain, people had to stand in line and look at the executed person’s face as a warning message.”

Legacy of “brutal repression”

The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday that the ten-year anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death should draw global attention to the “brutal regime” of his son Kim Jong Un.

According to the NGO, Kim Jong Un has expanded invasive surveillance and repression of North Koreans, denied the population freedom of movement within the country and beyond its borders, and responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with “the heightened food insecurity that it is threat of widespread famine”.

“Kim Jong Il’s legacy is the death of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of North Koreans in the 1990s,” said Lina Yoon, senior North Korea researcher at HRW. “Like the regimes of his father and grandfather, Kim Jong Un’s regime is based on brutality, fear and repression, instigating systematic violations of rights, economic hardship and possible famine.”

HRW reports that the North Korean dictator further isolated the country during the pandemic, under the guise of protecting the population. He imposed unnecessary and extreme measures that included blocking almost all official and unofficial trade and increased vigilance to prevent people from leaving the country or information from being leaked, as well as creating a food and humanitarian crisis.