The president died in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, announced Vice President Nangolo Mbumba. Political leader Hage Geingob, 82, was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital Windhoek. He was the country's third president since it gained independence in 1990, after more than a century of rule, first German and then South African, with apartheid. The stability of the country and international relations are part of its achievements.

Namibian leader Hage Geingob, 82 and undergoing cancer treatment, had been president since 2015 and was set to finish his second and final term this year.

The President, who died surrounded by his family, had returned to Namibia in January from the United States, where he underwent a two-day “novel treatment for cancer cells,” according to his office. In 2014 he had already survived prostate cancer.

During this time he had not stopped directing the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO), which has been at the head of this desert nation since its independence, in 1990, from South Africa from the segregationist apartheid regime. .

Namibia, located on the southwestern coast of Africa, today with just over 2.5 million inhabitants – according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – is rich in diamonds, gold and uranium.

Despite being classified as an upper-middle-income nation, socioeconomic inequalities remain widespread, according to the World Bank, but it enjoys political and economic stability in a region that has long been the scene of conflict, military disputes and contested elections. .

Namibian President Hage Geingob speaks during a plenary session at the UN Climate Summit COP28, Friday, December 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AP – Peter Dejong

Geingob played a central role in building one of Africa's most stable democracies, after returning from a long exile in Botswana and the United States as an anti-apartheid activist.

Throughout his government he maintained close relations with the United States and other Western countries, but he also, like many African leaders, forged a warm relationship with China, Russia and other powers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 29, 2018. Hage Geingob is visiting China from March 28 to April 3. AFP – LINTAO ZHANG

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the leaders who sent his condolences on Sunday, saying he would carry the memory of his meeting with Geingob “forever.” “It is difficult to overestimate his personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Namibia and Russia,” he said in a statement.

Likewise, more than a dozen African leaders highlighted Hage Geingob's legacy and contribution to the region.

Today, South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which… pic.twitter.com/ssn7axOa3s — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 4, 2024 Condolences from the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, following the news of the death of the President of Namibia.





A life in defense of causes of freedom

The Namibian leader, born in 1941, in the north of the country, in the city of Otjiwarongo, was involved in the struggle for the liberation of Namibia in the sixties, while studying to be a teacher, although he had to submit to the segregationist ideology of the education system. Bantu education, imposed from neighboring South Africa, which imposed deficient training for the black population.

Photography published in 2020, by Hage Geingbow, when he returned in 1989, after 27 years of exile. 18 June 1989, 31 years ago, I embraced the soil of Namibia after 27 years in exile. Looking back, the journey of building a new Namibia has been worthwhile. Even though we have made a lot of progress in developing our country, more work lies ahead to build an inclusive society. pic.twitter.com/lKUarihTiD — Dr Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) June 18, 2020



Geingob lived 27 years in exile, spending time in Botswana, the United States and the United Kingdom, the latter country where he studied a doctorate in politics.

The cause of his country's liberation led him to tour Africa and face two assassination attempts by the South African Armed Forces.

His commitment continued in the US where he studied at the Universities of Philadelphia and New York. From there he continued to be part of the then clandestine SWAPO, of the United Nations.

England's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, right, and Namibia's Prime Minister Hage Geingob smile during their visit to Katutura People's Primary School, Namibia, on October 10 1991. The Queen was in Namibia for a three-day visit. AP – John Parkin

Upon his return to Africa, in 1998, he demonstrated a commitment and a conciliatory nature that allowed him to lead the Constituent Assembly that drafted the new Constitution.

A short-term political legacy

When Geingob became president in 2015, he had already been the longest-serving prime minister: 12 years since 1990 and a shorter period in 2012.

However, the erosion of his popularity was evident. In the 2014 elections she won a large majority, with 87% of the votes. However, five years later, that percentage had fallen to 56%, according to figures from the South African Electoral Commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Namibian President Hage Geingob shake hands before their talks on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, October 23 of 2019. AP – Sergei Fadeyechev

His party, as stated BBC, also faced several corruption scandals during his tenure. Among them, the one known as Fishrotin which ministers and senior officials were accused of accepting bribes in exchange for the granting of lucrative fishing quotas.

After the President of Namibia passed away, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba was sworn in to complete his remaining time in office, as provided for in the Constitution.

According to a government statement, Mbumba will lead Namibia until March 21, 2025, the date on which the winner of the elections will take office, which must be called in November of this year.

This will be followed by the generational change of politics in Namibia, which faces a challenge given the erosion of the population's trust in the authorities, which according to Henning Melber, professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Pretoria, in the 2021, to The Conversation, is reflected in the poor legitimacy of the former liberation movement, the South West African People's Organization (SWAPO).

Furthermore, “the new dynamic suggests that the political culture (in Namibia) is damaged. Parliament has witnessed physical disputes, insults and sexist comments,” the academic said.

With AP, EFE and local media