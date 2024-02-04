Elisabetta Zenatti states that the company has been following the debate and is prepared to meet the requirements of the project being discussed in Congress

The vice president of content at Netflix in Brazil, Elisabetta Zenattistated that it is necessary to regulate the streaming in Brazil. She said that the North American company has been following the debate in the country and understands that a legal framework for the sector is necessary.

There is a project in Congress that addresses the issue. The PL (bill) 2,331 of 2022 It was approved in November 2023 by the Senate's CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) on a final basis and went to the Chamber. The text regulates the streaming and requires the production of national content by services.

To the newspaper Folha de S.PauloZenatti said that Netflix is ​​already prepared to comply with regulatory rules, expanding investments in national productions such as series, films, reality shows and documentaries, such as the one that will narrate the life of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna.

“We follow all the steps very closely, we are part of the debate and we think this is really the time when we need to regulate this relationship”, the executive told the newspaper. She stated that the group has already received an investment of R$1 billion in 2023 to invest in local programs.

UNDERSTAND THE PROJECT

Under the bill in Congress, streaming services will be required to pay the Condecine (Contribution to the Development of the National Film Industry). Here's the complete of the PL (PDF – 237 kB).

Streaming and VoD (Video On Demand) companies with annual revenues above R$96 million will pay 3% to Condecine. Those with revenues of R$4.8 million to R$96 million will collect 1.5%.

Also according to the project, companies with revenues less than R$4.8 million will not have amounts collected. The text establishes that Condecine will have its tax rate reduced by half when the platform has at least half of the catalog's content with national productions.