Brazilian President Lula da Silva is ready to meet with Putin and Zelensky on Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced his readiness to mediate direct negotiations between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Writes about it TASS.

According to the Brazilian politician, he wants to achieve a meeting of politicians and the organization of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. “If you need to talk to Putin or Zelensky, then I am ready to discuss attempts to achieve peace without any problems,” he stressed. Lula da Silva called for the gathering of a group of those “who are strong enough to be respected at the negotiating table.” “And you need to sit down at the table with both,” he stressed.

In addition, the Brazilian president proposed creating an analogue of the G20 on the situation in Ukraine. He also promised that Brazil would not supply military equipment for use in the special operation zone.