President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suggested this Monday (30) the creation of a group of countries to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Lula made the statement during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

“My suggestion is that we create a group of countries that try to sit at the table with Ukraine and Russia to try to find peace,” said the president. Lula stated that she discussed the initiative with Scholz during their meeting this afternoon, which lasted about two hours, at the Planalto Palace.

“We try to create an ecological club, and we create a club of people who will want to build peace on the planet”, said the representative. Lula said that he has already taken the proposal to French president, Emmanuel Macron, and will talk about the theme with US President Joe Biden in February.

The Chief Executive also pointed out that China has an important role in negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. “I think our Chinese friends have a very important role. I, if I go to China in March, as planned, I want to talk about it with President Xi Jinping. It’s time for China to get its hands dirty,” he said. .

Brazil will not transfer ammunition to Ukraine

During the press conference, Lula said that Brazil will not send ammunition to Ukraine. Last week, Lula vetoed the request made by Germany to transfer ammunition from Leopard 2 type war tanks to Ukraine. The material would arrive in Kiev after passing through Berlin.

“Brazil is not interested in passing on ammunition so that they can be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace, our last dispute was the war in Paraguay. And, therefore, Brazil does not want to have any participation, even if indirect”, stated the president.

Lula said he has “heard very little” about initiatives aimed at ending the conflict. “I think that Russia made a big mistake of invading another country’s territory. Therefore, Russia is wrong. But I still think that when one doesn’t want, two don’t fight, they need to want peace. And until now, I have heard very little about how to find peace for war,” said Lula.

Scholz said he was happy for Brazil to return to the world stage

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, invited Lula to visit Germany and said he was happy that Brazil “is back on the world stage”. He also returned to express solidarity with Lula and the Brazilian people after the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the last day 8. “We are very happy that Brazil is back on the world stage, striving for greater regional integration in America Latin America. You were missed, dear Lula,” said the prime minister.

“Being here today makes me very emotional, because the images of the invasion of Congress, the presidential palace and the Federal Supreme Court, three weeks ago, are still very present in our memory and leave us deeply dismayed”, he said.

Scholz stated that he saw “remnants of the destruction” at the Planalto Palace. “Brazilian democracy is strong and was able to withstand the onslaught, which is impressive and serves as a model,” he added.

The chancellor highlighted the importance of the partnership between Germany and Brazil in the fight against climate change, for the preservation of the Amazon, in the production of renewable energy and the advancement of the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur.

“Brazil has a fundamental role in protecting the climate of our planet. Without the protection of tropical forests in Brazil and Latin America, we will not be able to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement”, said Scholz. He advocated a “socially just ecological transformation” in partnership with Brazil.