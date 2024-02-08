Hidden advertising for John Travolta: the ballet in Sanremo gets everyone into trouble and the RAI leaders are trembling

For a few hours now, the ballet he would have seen as protagonists has been causing tremendous discussion John Travolta, Fiorello and Amadeus in Sanremo. The famous Hollywood actor could be accused of hidden advertising. What's going on?

Let's find out together why the famous Qua Qua ballet it may have highlighted some peculiarities that have not escaped the most attentive viewers.

John Travolta in Sanremo: critical moment for the Italian Song Festival

Last night the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, as always conducted by the very good Amadeus. As on every occasion national and international guests they go to the very important Ligurian city to make this long-awaited event even more special.

Between these John Travolta, which precisely delighted viewers with some ballets which he would share with the host and the great Fiorello. The three danced to the tune of soundtracks including “Grease, Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever”.

Everything took on even more ironic nuances when Fiorello called them dance “The ballet of the qua qua”. Needless to say, everyone was blown away LAUGH following the little grace shown by the two hosts. Also John Travolta he was visibly embarrassed and perhaps in other contexts he would have refused a similar job. Fiorello and Amadeus even joked about the issue, declaring what all three could say after this performance Goodbye to their career.

Why is John Travolta accused of hidden advertising?

Many have wondered how John Travolta could have agreed to participate in one similar gag, as we are talking about an excellent one actor and a very good one dancer. The answer would be obvious for many, as behind all this there could be hidden payment of a sponsor.

We talk about hidden advertising as we have known John Travolta for some time celebrity endorsement of a company that produces shoes or shoes U-Power. It seems that the company in question has paid 1 million euros to Rai to present its product in Sanremo. All this was highlighted by “Il Corriere” and also taken up by it Selvaggia Lucarelli with a Tweet.

I don't know if, as Corriere della Sera says, Travolta's fee of one million euros was paid by U-Power, the shoe company for which John is the testimonial, but I certainly noticed some things. The first is that in the room, sitting in the front row, there was Franco Uzzeni, owner of U-Power. Coincidences?

Obviously nothing has been confirmed, even if there are several shots John Travolta's shoes appear clearly visible. What can I say, perhaps this is precisely the reason that pushed John Travolta to expose himself so much and share the stage with Amadeus and Fiorello.