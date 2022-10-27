His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Excellency Karl Nehamer, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, witnessed the exchange of a strategic partnership agreement for cooperation in the field of energy security and industrial growth between the two friendly countries.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the strategic partnership for cooperation in the field of energy security and industrial growth between the UAE and the Republic of Austria embodies the common will of the two friendly countries to consolidate bilateral relations. His Highness indicated that this partnership provides new opportunities to enable economic growth. industrial and low emissions, contribute to enhancing energy security, and support efforts to implement effective climate action.

During the agreement exchange ceremony, His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to Chancellor Karl Nehammer for his efforts in expanding horizons of cooperation between his country and the UAE, wishing Austria continued progress, growth and stability.

His Highness stressed that the UAE has long-standing friendship and cooperation with Austria, pointing to the important position that the country has established as a reliable and responsible energy supplier and its constant endeavor to strengthen existing partnerships and build new ones to ensure a more sustainable future.

For his part, the Austrian chancellor said, “I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the cooperation and interest he showed.” He pointed to the importance of the meeting he held with His Highness today in Abu Dhabi, which discussed strengthening strategic cooperation between the two friendly countries. “.

His Excellency added, “The UAE is an important partner for Austria in the region, which helps in achieving energy security in our country.. In addition to concluding an agreement to supply Austria with liquefied natural gas.. Bilateral discussions dealt with strengthening economic cooperation and joint action to confront the repercussions of climate change. We are pleased to document this.” Cooperation through a joint bilateral declaration in which the efforts of the two countries join forces to build a sustainable future.

The strategic partnership focuses on projects of mutual interest in the field of refined products, liquefied natural gas, renewable energy sources, hydrogen and its derivatives.

The partnership will contribute to promoting sustainable development, reducing emissions and supporting effective climate action within the framework of the two countries’ efforts to achieve the goals of the “Paris Agreement” and the “Glasgow Climate Charter”.

The partnership agreement was exchanged at the Beach Palace.. His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”, and His Excellency Dr. Magnus Brunner, Federal Minister of Finance of the Republic of Austria.

The ceremony of exchanging the agreement was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, and Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria, were attended by the delegation accompanying the Austrian Chancellor, which included: Magnus Brunner, Minister of Finance, and Leonor Geifsler, Federal Minister for Climate Action. The environment, energy, mobility, innovation and technology, HE Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Austria to the UAE, along with a number of officials in the Austrian government.

ADNOC LNG and OMV Gas Marketing and Trade also signed an agreement to explore LNG supply opportunities and contribute to strengthening Austria’s energy security during the winter period between 2023-2024 and reducing emissions from energy sources in the country.

The strategic partnership for cooperation in the field of energy security and industrial growth is based on the close strategic relations between the UAE and Austria in the field of energy and the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed between them in July 2021.