Normally, we all force ourselves to struggle at every moment of our existence for a dignified life and with it for a Mexico worthy.

One of the platforms to achieve this is a decent work activity and a decent income that offers a decent standard of living.

But that is also linked to decent job performancein which each worker is ready to give their best, with the conviction that the objectives of the company or institution they serve are consistent with their own.

John Paul II already said it: “Work dignifies man.” which means that to possess dignity, it is necessary to perform a service, a joband for there to be employment, it is vital that there are employers either entrepreneurs that generate the self-employment.

It is impossible for there to be a successful company made up of dissatisfied employees, nor can there be satisfied employees if they are part of a company in decline.

The labor Relations They are complex and the satisfaction of the parties is multifactorial, so the fundamental ingredient of these relationships is bidirectional loyalty. We are talking about workers and employers who are loyal and supportive of each other, a reciprocal relationship.

We have expressed it on multiple occasions with different words: only in unity will we find progress.

Polarization weakens, confrontation wears. Only in conjunction will we find the path to success.

Making our nation a great niche of well-being and progress is a complex task, involving a plurality of ideas, common higher objectives and a lot of collective good will.

Making our nation a better nation, of course, IS POSSIBLE!! It is possible to raise our level of productivity, it is possible to improve the level of salary satisfaction, it is possible to improve the quality of labor relations.

For Mexico worthy and united let’s make a pact to achieve it.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 27, 2023.

