Those wishing to move to Russia will have to prove their knowledge of the language

The authorities will introduce restrictions for compatriots living abroad and wishing to voluntarily move to Russia. They will have to confirm their knowledge of the Russian language, follows from a government decree published on portal legal information.

The innovation will come into force on January 1, 2024. “The condition for accepting applications from compatriots who are not citizens of the Russian Federation, the republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova or Ukraine is their knowledge of the Russian language at a level sufficient for communication orally and in writing in a language environment,” the document specifies.

Language proficiency can be confirmed by a document on education in Russia, received after September 1, 1991, or in another country where Russian is one of the official languages. You can also present the commission’s decision based on the interview results as evidence.

In early December, the State Duma introduced a bill clarifying the concept of “compatriot.” According to State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Mikhail Matveev, the bill is designed to remove the loophole that allows migrants who have formed their own independent states to move to Russia under the guise of “compatriots.”