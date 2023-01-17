Dubai (Union)

This evening, the camel of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs finished its participation in the Dubai Crown Prince Camel Festival 2023, by holding 13 rounds in the year of Al-Hol and Zamoul for a distance of 8 km.

The Storm Camel slogan continued to shine through the main runs, and succeeded in taking the lead in the main round of Al-Hawl through “Al-Shahiniya”, which was led by Ghayath Al-Hilali to the lead with a time of 12:14:4 minutes.

The camel of the presidency succeeded in controlling the top of the main challenge of Al-Zamoul, after the implicit Hamad Saad Qazla Al-Ahbabi led “Shaheen” to first place, with a time of 12:46:2 minutes.

The slogan of the camel of the presidency also shone through the third round of the year, through which Muhammad Zaytoun Al Muhairi led the “Al-Shahiniya” to the fore with a time of 12:17:7 minutes.

The storm camel returned to catch the law of the fourth half of the year, when Ghiath Al-Hilali managed to lead the “Al-Shahiniya” at a time of 12:27:6 minutes.

The camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs shone through their participation in the Hawl and Zamoul competitions, which were held this morning within the festival, for a distance of 8 km, with the great participation of the camel institutions of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs.

The distinguished subjunctive of the presidential camel, Muhammad Zaytoun Al Muhairi, led the “Al-Shahiniya” to the lead in the main round of the year, with a time of 12:31:3 minutes.

The risk taker added the second point to the presidential camel slogan by “Shaheen”, who won the top of the main half of Zamoul with a time of 12:49:6 minutes.

And he returned with the same concept to win the third half of Al-Hawl through “Al-Shahinia”, which covered the race distance in a time of 12:24:6 minutes.

Al-Zafer Ali Jamil Al-Wahaibi managed to win in the fourth round after he presented “Hamloula” on the lead, recording a time of 12:32:7 minutes.

The best time in all the runs was 12:23:3 minutes, which was achieved by “Al-Kayda”, by Lahjen Seih Al-Salam, under the leadership of Mutammar Saif bin Omair Al-Amimi, who won the lead in the eighth round of Al-Hawl.

At noon tomorrow, “Wednesday”, attention will be directed to the most important symbols in the festival, and 6 runs will be held to cross the sons of the tribes at the age of squint and Zamoul, through which slogans will compete for the sword of the Crown Prince of Dubai for the open squint and three million dirhams, and the sword of the Crown Prince of Dubai for production and two million dirhams, and the dagger of Zamoul for production And 1.5 million dirhams, and the local dagger of Zamoul and 1.5 million dirhams, in addition to the open dagger of Zamoul and two million dirhams, while the localities are competing for the shaddad and two million dirhams.