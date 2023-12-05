The Premier League announced this Monday the sale of domestic television rights for the period 2025/2026 – 2028/2029 for 6.7 billion pounds (7.8 billion euros).

This price represents an increase of 1,700 million compared to the 5,000 million they paid Sky, TNT Sports (ancient BT Sports) and amazon for the rights for the previous period, corresponding to 2022-2025.

The British chain sky sports has won the largest package of matches and will broadcast 215 live matches, more than ever in the history of British television, while TNT Sports It will broadcast 52 matches – including all those on Saturdays at 12:30 British time.

The period between 2:45 and 5:15 in the afternoon on Saturday will continue under the ‘blackout’ or blackout, so Neither domestic football nor international football can be seen on television, to boost attendance at lower division fields, but for the first time all Sunday matches at 2:00 in the afternoon, which until now were restricted to just one, will be televised.

This is because They will play more matches in this time slot for the participation of English teams in European competitions.

Compared to the previous period, there has been a drop Amazon Primewhich broadcast a dozen matches throughout the entire season.

The public chain BBC has acquired the latest package of rights that will allow it to broadcast the summaries of the 380 Premier League matches per season.

Richard Masters, president of the English league, assured that this agreement “highlights the strength of the Premier League” and that it is a message to clubs, players and coaches to continue showing the best football in the world in the stadiums.

