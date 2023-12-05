Over 1600 Lamborghinis to offer a contribution to Movember, an association founded in London 20 years ago with the aim, at a global level, of informing and raising funds to finance the treatment of some pathologies of the male universe such as prostate cancer, testicles, mental well-being and suicide.

The Bull Runs are underway

Throughout the month of November, Lamborghini dealers and customers had the opportunity to organize and take part in the “Bull Runs”, gatherings of cars decorated with adhesive mustaches that the owners applied on the bonnet specifically for the occasion. The largest gathering was held in Newport Beach in the United States with 80 cars involved, followed by Beverly Hills with 60 cars.

Stephan Winkelmann

“For this edition too, we hope to have provided a valuable contribution to Movember,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “There have been many memberships and initiatives worldwide and we are proud to have collaborated, even in part, to raise people’s awareness of such important issues. We hope that our support can be an example and that more and more companies decide to do their part because, in these cases, every small gesture represents a useful piece in achieving the goal”.

More than 230,000 euros to the association

A fundraiser started directly by Automobili Lamborghini has been activated on the official Movember website which, for this edition, allowed more than 230,000 euros to be donated to the association. Another activation that was particularly successful was the collaboration with Gillette during the World Finals in Vallelunga, Rome. During the competitions, the shaving products company created a corner which for the occasion was visited by one of the founders of the association and by Lamborghini executives, who together shaved their beards and mustaches as a sign of support for Movember .

Also the Bologna Football Club

Also in this edition, the Casa di Sant’Agata Bolognese has started a process with the Bologna Football Club, with the aim of spreading the Movember messages in an even more widespread way. On the occasion of the Serie A championship match between Bologna and Lazio, a Huracán Tecnica was positioned near the Renato Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna. The car, decorated with multiple QR Codes, linked to exclusive social content and unpublished interviews with players on the importance of mental health and the topic of cancer prevention.