The repeal of the democratic memory law has fallen from the agenda of this Tuesday’s plenary session after the agreement of the PP with PSIB, MÉS per Mallorca and Més per Menorca – the UP representative was not in the plenary session this Tuesday – to not support its liquidation.

The vote moves to the full week that is coming that will also include the validation of the decree to correct the amendments that the PP mistakenly supported in the debate on the simplification law.

In fact, the PP will finally not repeal the Democratic Memory Law precisely in exchange for the opposition do not put obstacles to eliminate the 34 Vox amendments approved by mistake in the administrative simplification decree.

This agreement confirms the breakdown of relations between the PP and Vox.

After the announcement of the agreement, The PSIB has announced the withdrawal of several questions from the agenda addressed to the vice president of the Government, Antoni Costa, related to the negotiation of the Budgets.