Former Australian cycling world champion Rohan Dennis admitted on Tuesday to having created “a risk of harm” in relation to the death, at the end of 2023, of his wife Melissa Hoskins, run over by the vehicle she was driving, according to the public broadcaster ABC Australian.

The former Ineos team member pleaded guilty in the Adelaide Magistrates Court to an “aggravated charge of creating a risk of harm” after crashing into his wife while driving a car, according to this source.

Prosecutors decided not to file charges for “dangerous driving resulting in death.”

Rohan Dennis’ lawyer reportedly told the court that the man, 34, had been reckless and had no intention of killing his wife.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a driving disqualification of up to five years, and the former cyclist was remanded to the District Court for sentencing.

Hoskins ended her career in 2017 and married Rohan Dennis in 2018, with whom she had two children.

Melissa Hoskins, a retired track cyclist who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, died in an Adelaide hospital from her serious injuries.

He was part of the victorious Australian team in the team pursuit event at the world track cycling championships in France in 2015.

