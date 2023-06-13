Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 1:14 p.m.



| Updated 1:29 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

PP and Vox will govern together in the Valencian Community. The formation led by Santiago Abascal has announced the “successful agreement” after meeting with the leader of the popular in the territory, Carlos Mazón, in a meeting that certifies the first great understanding of the two formations of the right after 28-M, on the eve of the constitution of the town councils this Saturday and when the forecast was that the negotiations would continue past even the general ones of 23-J.

The extreme right sacrifices its candidate to preside over the regional Executive, Carlos Flores -convicted of sexist violence- to overcome “the red line” set yesterday by the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper. Of course, Flores will head the list of the party for Valencia to Congress.

This was announced by the Vox candidate himself at a press conference this morning. Both parties are also negotiating whether the vice presidency of the Generalitat will also correspond to Vox.

Vox’s announcement comes a day after the PP campaign spokesman, Borja Sémper, called the presence of the party leader in the region in an eventual executive with Vox as a “red line”.

Besides,

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information