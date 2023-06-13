The address of the Paris Saint-Germain she is surprised by the letter from her star kylian mbappe In which he communicates that he will not exercise the option to play one more season from 2024, the French press reports this Tuesday, which even speaks of a certain “fatigue” with the player.

After L’Equipe made a scoop last night that Mbappé had sent a letter to the psg to announce that he will not exercise the option for one more year, for which reason the club was considering transferring him now so that he does not leave for free in twelve months, the sports pages are ablaze today with the immediate future of the captain and star of the French team.

‘Won’t go free’

The messages that arrive from the club to the different media coincide: the letter has surprised the management, but it warns that if the player wants to leave, it will not be free.

le parisienthe medium considered to have the best sources within the club in the French capital, points out that PSG “regrets not only the form but also the moment” of sending the letter by Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé, in action in the game between France and the Netherlands.

He adds that “astonishment prevails” in the club, even more so due to the fact that sending the letter was not necessary from a legal point of view “to record the decision” not to continue beyond 2024.

And he points out that at PSG “some see a means of media pressure” on the part of the player, which occurs “only one year after the signing of one of the most lucrative contracts in the history of the sport” between Mbappé and the team the capital.

He adds that the management expects “positive steps” to move towards a renewal but stresses that, if they do not take place, PSG “above all does not want him to leave for free at the end of his contract.”

they go for him

There are several clubs that have the option of betting on the French striker and in the front row is real Madridwho has wanted it for a long time.

However, there are several problems, among them, that it is not the only team that can ‘conquer’ the player and that PSG does not want him to go to the Spanish team.

And the other is that there are two powerful clubs in the Premier league with all the potential to make the big investment.

with money and win

One of them is the Chelsea. According to The Times, the blue club has it all and is willing to keep the scorer.

Todd Boehley He is enthusiastic and having Mbappé would be like getting rid of the bitter season that his team has had.

and the second is the Manchester Utd. The Glazer family is close to finalizing its sale and it would be to an investment group of Qatarwhich is led by the Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

That this negotiation is carried out leaves Mbappé close to a good option for United, since it is the ideal of the owners of PSG.

Sports