Screams of “murderer” and “resignation” on a visit from Carlos Mazón to Orihuela

It has already become practically a custom, even the areas of greatest hegemony of the Valencian PP. The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, has heard in virtually all his public appearances shouting asking for his resignation for the management of the Catastrophic Dana on October 29, which claimed the lives of 227 people. This Saturday, on a visit from the Chief of the Consell to Orihuela the scene has been repeated.

Dozens of people have shouted “Mazón Asesino” during a visit from the president to Orihuela (Alicante), authentic fief of the popular Valencians.

Carlos Mazón has attended this noon, as president of the Valencian PP, to his act on the controversial Law of Educational Freedom, which promotes his Minister José Antonio Rovira, with popular mayors and militants of the region of the Vega Baja.

Despite playing at home, Mazón has encountered dozens of protesters who have demanded his resignation and branded him “scoundrel.” The protesters protested, before the arrival of Mazón in the framework of a concentration convened by the closure of the ESO and the Baccalaureate at the Palmeral Institute. The concentration is over at 11.30 and some of the protesters have encountered the president of the Generalitat in a nearby bar.

The concentration, according to images issued in four, has degenerated in some confrontation.