He will explore the energy flank by seeing how the Catalans and the PNV “have lost the fear of voting with Vox”
There is a certain satisfaction in Genoa these days, the popular ones happy to go on vacation after having split the investiture block in two in the last plenary session of the year. The support of Junts and PNV for one of the PP amendments to the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#seeks #majority #Junts #nuclear #weapons
Leave a Reply