Daily hydration is essential for the correct functioning of our body. It is essential. In the case of a healthy adult, a dehydration of 2.8% of body weight implies a decrease in concentration, physical performance, short-term memory and an increase in fatigue and headaches.

Drinking water, such a simple and everyday gesture, is a powerful disease prevention tool. Drinking water helps us stay healthy. But there are some conditions that are very sensitive to water; We know that hydrating helps us especially in your case.

The following are five diseases that we are going to prevent (to a large extent) if we drink enough water.

Asthma and allergies

Good hygiene and drinking water help prevent illnesses and acute respiratory infections. If we hydrate poorly, the lack of fluids stimulates the production of secretions and narrows the passages respiratory. These conditions can cause an asthma attack in people predisposed to having this disease.

Additionally, people who suffer from seasonal allergies are recommended to increase their water consumption somewhat. so that the mucus is diluted well and the sinuses are drained. They will not prevent the allergic response, but they can relieve symptoms and discomfort.

Cognitive performance

Our brain needs mental gymnastics, of course, but also hydration. Hydrating ourselves with water improves our cognitive performance. A decrease of just 2% of water in our body can cause momentary loss of memory and a significant decrease in attention.





In this regard, scientific evidence reveals that the Dehydration has repercussions on intellectual performance. There are studies that indicate that dehydration causes a drop in the ability to concentrate and a decrease in short-term memory and working memory performance.

You should drink more than two liters of water a day. PIXABAY / COCOPARISIENNE

Hypertension

No, drinking water does not lower blood pressure, but it helps. Or the other way around: not drinking enough water does have consequences on hypertension. The Dehydration causes sodium concentration to increase and the blood vessels constrict to try to retain the necessary volume of blood.





When blood vessels constrict, it causes stress on the arteries and, consequently, increases blood pressure. Drinking enough water and eating a healthy diet will help keep our cardiac system in optimal condition.

Rheumatoid arthritis

In rheumatoid arthritis the membrane that protects the joints becomes inflamed, causing a lot of pain, inflammation and stiffness. Although drinking water will not prevent the patient from having to take anti-inflammatory medications, it will will improve your condition.





Those who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis may feel better by drinking plenty of water daily. Stay properly hydrated keeps cartilage and joints lubricated, reducing friction that causes pain. In addition, drinking plenty of water helps eliminate excess uric acid, which accumulates and worsens inflammation.

Urinary infections

To help our body prevent the entry of bacteria It is essential to hydrate ourselves well. Drinking plenty of water will increase urine production, which will wash away bacteria and optimize bladder function. In this way we will prevent the appearance of urinary tract infections.

At the same time, the bladder needs water so that muscle fibers of this body can exercise their function. Drinking six to eight glasses of water a day can help keep your bladder and urinary tract healthy and bacteria-free.

