The PP makes an agreement in extremis with the left and will not repeal the Balearic Memory law, as Vox imposed on it

The PP has just declared any type of relationship with Vox in the Balearic Islands broken and will abstain from the debate on the repeal of the Democratic Memory Law after reaching in extremis an agreement with leftist groups. In exchange, both PSIB-PSOE and the eco-sovereignists of Més per Mallorca and Més per Menorca have committed to giving their support to the suppression of the 34 amendments that the extreme right presented to the autonomous Decree Law of administrative simplification, and that the conservatives incorporated two weeks ago by mistake, with these measures taking Balearic legislation back decades in environmental matters and the normalization of the Catalan language.

The vote was going to be carried out in the plenary session this Tuesday, but it has finally been removed from the agenda and will be included in next week’s plenary session, in which the decree aimed at correcting the amendments that the PP also plans to validate. supported by mistake. The breaking of the agreements with Vox is marking the development of the session.

Until now, the popular party had shown its support for the elimination of the Democratic Memory Law, approved during the first legislature of the left-wing pact led by the socialist Francina Armengol (2015-2019). Its suppression was included in the pact reached at the beginning of the current mandate by PP and Vox, made up of up to 110 measures. In exchange for accepting the elimination of this regulation, those of Santiago Abascal agreed to abstain from the investiture of the popular Marga Prohens as president of the Government, as this ended up happening.

Specifically, the repeal was promoted through a Proposition promoted by Vox in line with what was carried out by the extreme right in other Autonomous Communities in which it governs together with the PP. Revoking the legislation that seeks to guarantee the rights of the victims of the Civil War and Francoism became one of the key commitments made by the right and their objective is to replace them with laws that they have called “of concord.”

In the Balearic Islands, among the allegations that the party exposes in the document presented in the Chamber, it criticizes that the Law “attacks the equality of all Spaniards”, given that, in its opinion, “it violates article 14 [de la Constitución] that serves as a key to fundamental rights.” “This law proceeds to discriminate and separate a part of the Spanish people based on their opinion, personal, social or historical circumstances, such as the side on which they fought,” say those of Santiago Abascal, despite the fact that this part The one they allude to enjoyed, during a dictatorship of almost 40 years, honors, recognitions and large public pensions.

The Law of Democratic Memory and Recognitions that PP and Vox intend to repeal establishes that since democracy is “an achievement of citizens”, we must “know where we come from, commemorate this achievement, spread its values ​​and preserve it against the threats of totalitarianism ” that still haunt her. Thus, the law seeks the “recognition and guarantee of the rights to reparation, truth and justice of all victims of the Civil War and the Franco Dictatorship.” The norm, furthermore, implies not only the condemnation of the Franco dictatorship but also rejects any totalitarianism and undemocratic regime. “Only from this democratic premise can we restore the memory of the victims,” the law states.

It is worth remembering that, on June 18, the Chamber took into consideration the Vox Bill in a plenary session that took place with great political tension after Gabriel Le Senne (Vox), president of the Parliament, destroyed a portrait of Aurora Picornell, symbol of the anti-fascist struggle and shot by the coup plotters.

Among other milestones, the Balearic Democratic Memory Law has made it possible to delimit the consideration of victims – social, professional or cultural organizations, political parties, unions, Masonic lodges, feminist or LGTBI movements, victims of bombings, stolen babies, etc. – with the objective of identifying them through a Census of Victims of the Civil War and the Franco Dictatorship. Under the protection of this regulation, the nullity of all sentences and resolutions in criminal, civil and administrative cases issued for political reasons on the islands has also been declared null and void.

Mayors of the PP propose to Marga Prohens the possibility of calling elections

Along these lines, the regulations have provided shelter for the implementation of a Direct Care Office for the victims of the Civil War and Francoism and their families. It is also a pioneering initiative in Spain. Likewise, a new protection figure has been created in the Balearic Islands: the Spaces and Itineraries of Democratic Memory and Recognition. It has also made it possible to declare October 29 as a symbolic date of remembrance and vindication of democratic values ​​and the fight for freedom, as well as to prepare a census of Francoist symbols, legends and mentions that have had to be removed by public institutions.