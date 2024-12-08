The Popular Party (PP) watches with astonishment what could be a new front of diplomatic conflict provoked by the Government of Spain. ABC published this Saturday that the United States threatens to close ports to Spanish ships after the Executive denied the docking of strategic ships for the allied country. “Hamas praises us and the Biden administration criticizes us,” they tell this newspaper from Genoa. The Executive – pressured by Izquierda Unida (IU), a coalition that is part of Sumar, which in turn shares the Council of Ministers with the PSOE – prevented the entry into Algeciras of two vessels from the Danish operator Maersk that were heading to Israel and allegedly transporting military material for Benjamin Netanyahu’s war in Gaza. Pedro Sánchez stopped the shipment of arms to Israel in October 2023, following Netanyahu’s response to the Hamas attack in its territory, and has unsuccessfully pressured NATO to toughen relations with Israel, a strategic ally in the Middle East, due to the high number of deaths in civilians in the Gaza Strip. Now, Spain’s refusal to allow the docking of two ships is being investigated in the United States and could lead to the prohibition of entry of national ships into US ports and the imposition of heavy fines. Related News standard If Diplomats see Zapatero behind the new ambassador in Venezuela Angie Calero Álvaro Albacete, without experience in Latin America or heading embassies, the one chosen by La Moncloa«After the confrontations with Israel and Argentina, without forgetting what happened with Algeria, now we also look for the United States of America as an enemy,” PP sources lament in conversation with this newspaper. From Genoa this event is observed as just another example of “the scorched earth diplomacy” practiced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, whom they blame directly. In that sense, the popular ones point out that it would be good, at least in politics. abroad, abandoning “with me or against me” which, they say, “is the trademark of the house of sanchismo”, also outside the Spanish borders. From number 13 Madrid street Génova, PP headquarters, they also point out that HE This is yet another demonstration of Sánchez’s loss of influence abroad. And while it faces Argentina over the disqualifications of its president, Javier Milei, of his wife, Begoña Gómez, the European Union has closed a “historic agreement” with Mercosur.

