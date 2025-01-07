The resignation of Luis Tudanca and Juan Espadas, until this Monday socialist regional leaders in Castilla y León and Andalusia, and their possible replacement by ministers of the Government of Spain – there is talk of María Jesús Montero for the Andalusian community – provokes the rejection of the Popular Party , who believes that this movement “naturalized by Sanchismo” will affect the “dedication of the ministers.” «It cannot be seen naturally that ministers dedicate part of their time and their political activity to opposing the autonomous communities where they are going to present themselves as candidates. The institutional degradation is so evident that every decision these ministers make will be analyzed under the shadow of suspicion of their intentions. Because it is reasonable to think that whoever is going to be a rival of the current regional presidents is going to use all the resources of his ministry for his own benefit,” said Borja Sémper after the meeting of the PP steering committee. For the party spokesperson, this is an “institutional degradation” that deserves “the deepest rejection.” «We are having the opportunity to see a catwalk along which ministers travel to become candidates to preside over autonomous communities. It already happened in Madrid, where Mr. Lobato was replaced by Óscar López; In Andalusia all voices point to the fact that Espadas’ departure will bring María Jesús Montero, also a Government Minister, as a candidate; and the question remains, after Tudanca is gone, as to which minister will assume this responsibility in Castilla y León. “We suggest or intuit that it will be Óscar Puente, because he likes opposing the PP more than his duties in the Government,” said the popular one, who described as “insane the use of institutions for PSOE candidates to take advantage of their status as ministers to make campaign in the autonomous communities. Because they are not going to do their job well as ministers and they are going to hinder the relationship between their ministry and the autonomous communities. Related News Castilla y León standard If Tudanca confirms his goodbye: “I swerved to avoid the crash” Montse Serrador Resignation Attorney General of the State At the meeting of the national leadership of the party there was also talk of the investigation that is going to be initiated against the Attorney General of the State by the UCO to find out the messages deleted from his previous phone mobile . A matter that, in the opinion of the PP, is a “major scandal.” «We say goodbye to the year with the President of the Government demanding that those of us who denounced all of this apologize. Everything we are seeing is unfortunate. When a judge believes that a state attorney general has been able to destroy evidence, no one should look the other way. It is a major scandal for our democracy, that whoever should prosecute crimes is being investigated for one and also for obstructing the investigation into that alleged crime,” said Sémper, who reaffirmed the PP’s support for Edmundo González. Sources from the leadership confirmed that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will attend the demonstration called on Thursday in Madrid by the Venezuelan opponents and that the president spoke these days with María Corina Machado to express his party’s support. «If Feijóo were the President of the Government, Spain would have already recognized Edmundo González as president-elect, whoever falls and in the face of spurious interests. “We still do not know why the Government does not align itself with the rest of the democratic countries and ignores the resolutions of Congress in this regard,” said the PP spokesperson. Finally, he confirmed that the Popular Party will bring together its regional barons this weekend in Asturias with a single point of the day, which will be housing. In an attempt to implement measures that help alleviate a problem that is already the one that worries Spaniards the most.

