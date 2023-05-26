The arrest of the PSOE candidate in Albudeite, Isabel de los Dolores Peñalver, and two other members of the list for an alleged case of vote buying, just three days before the appointment with the polls, yesterday led to all kinds of reactions among the other political parties that attend these municipal and regional elections. And the majority took advantage of the news of the day to make a profit from the arrests and remember that their respective proposals are the only valid options to put an end to this type of issue.

The PP of the Region demanded in a statement to the general secretary of the Murcian socialists, José Vélez, that he “react to the alleged purchase of votes in Albudeite and that he cleanse his party of those who corrupt democracy.” López Miras’s party “deeply regrets the enormous damage that the reprehensible behavior of the PSOE candidate for mayor of Albudeite and a member of the regional candidacy headed by José Vélez are causing a town of honest and hard-working people, who see involved in a national scandal for possible actions that are absolutely reprehensible and that damage the image of our democracy.

For the PP, “the facts that are being investigated are not worthy of a democracy like ours, which is based on fair play and the freedom and equality of each vote.” Thus, the popular expressed their “support for the work of the State Security Forces and Bodies and Justice” and asked “to clarify what happened as soon as possible.” They also stressed that “these practices of corruption and manipulation of democratic processes require the strongest condemnation,” and reiterated their demand that the PSOE “cleanse the party of people whose behavior is a shame for any democrat.”

See also The story of Topsey, the cat who invaded a football field during a game: he was lost nine months ago The Cs candidate believes that “the Region does not deserve to be in the news for events like this”

The Ciudadanos candidate for the presidency of the Community, María José Ros, also reacted yesterday, for whom “this arrest shows what we have been saying throughout the campaign: Spain in general and the Region of Murcia in particular have a serious problem with corruption” . As Ros explained, “we have seen the bipartisanship getting in the way; we needed to see him buying votes ». This, in the opinion of the ‘orange’ candidate, is “the latest trick of two old projects, without ideas and without any other project to serve themselves.” And she remembered that “I wish they would protect the Mar Menor as their corrupt ones.” For this reason, María José Ros stressed, “this Sunday the only clean and honest option is Ciudadanos. The Region deserves more, we cannot be in the news for shameful events like this.”

Vox demands “zero tolerance for crime” and will not stop “until they all go to jail”

The vice president of Vox, Jorge Buxadé, who yesterday accompanied the party’s candidate for the Autonomous Community, José Ángel Antelo, at an event in Alcantarilla, recalled that it was Santiago Abascal’s party that denounced the massive vote-buying in Melilla. He demanded and promised “zero tolerance for crime” and assured that “in Vox we are not going to stop until we put everyone in jail.”

One of the first formations to raise its voice yesterday was the coalition formed by Podemos, Izquierda Unida-Verdes and Alianza Verde, whose leaders expressed their discomfort over this situation in different publications on social networks. The candidate of the left-wing coalition for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, María Marín -still in the eye of the hurricane after having burst the electoral debate organized by the Association of Journalists in the regional public television studios-, expressed in her account of Twitter the “shame” that causes him that “the bipartisanship, PP and PSOE, show their true face.” Marín also assured that “he will never find us in these trapicheos. For this reason, the next 28-M there is only one option », which is the one that Marín champions. “Here we neither buy votes nor sell ourselves to the powerful,” she stressed.

María Marín says that her left-wing coalition will not be found “in these trapicheos”

For his part, the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, also said on Twitter that “the PP of López Miras and the PSOE of Pepe Vélez are two sides of the same coin. One presumably buys votes and the other too. And for this reason, according to Sánchez Serna, “they wanted to throw María Marín out of the debate. Because she is the only voice that represents dignity ».

On the other hand, the Más Región-Verdes Equo candidate for the Regional Assembly, Helena Vidal, assured that what can be seen in Albuideite “is an unfortunate panorama, which outrages the public.” And for this reason, “perhaps now more than ever, it is when we must encourage people to go to the polls, to go vote, because we are at stake,” recalled the candidate of the environmental coalition. “We have the possibility of changing things ahead of us and we can only do that by voting. On Sunday we don’t play choosing between political parties, we play the choice between the past and the future. And the future can only be green, ”Helena Vidal settled.

For the president of MC and number two on the list for the Cartagena municipal elections, Jesús Giménez, the investigation of the facts must go “to the end” so that those who “have been caught, respond.” He also said that “it is an open secret that the big parties have had client networks for a long time, because both parties work that way.” And he added that he is very glad that they have been caught: “MC will never lend himself to that, because one of the reasons why we exist is that.”