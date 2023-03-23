The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, this Tuesday a meeting with the ambassadors in Spain of the member countries of the EU and the representative of the European Commission. PP (EFE/PP)

For once, it was good for Alberto Núñez Feijóo not to be a deputy. The leader of the PP exercises the leadership of the opposition with the handicap of his absence in Congress, but in Vox’s motion of censure the obstacle became an advantage, according to what the PP believes. Although he could have gone as a senator without the right to intervene, the majority opinion in the PP is that Feijóo’s decision to absent himself during the parliamentary debate on the initiative of the ultras was a success that allowed him to get out of the picture of the unedifying spectacle that lived in Parliament. The popular ones breathe with relief for “not having lost anything” in the motion, aware that they have not won it either and that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is the most benefited “from a victory in discount time.”

Feijóo does not hurt clothes to be absent from all kinds of uncomfortable places when he is interested in marking distances. He did it at the investiture of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, so as not to take a picture with the only joint government with Vox, or in the demonstrations that the extreme right has called to protest against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez or in defense of Spanish in Catalonia, where he avoided reproducing Columbus’s photo. In Vox’s motion of no confidence, Feijóo had a simple justification for not attending, because he is not a deputy, and he took advantage of it, even keeping strict silence during the two days of debate in Parliament. As if the thing was not with him.

In the leadership of the PP they congratulate themselves because they believe that they have managed to contrast the image of their leader on Tuesday with EU ambassadors at the Swedish diplomatic legation in Madrid, and on Wednesday with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to that of a “circus” in Congress that discredits all the participants. “Feijóo did well not to participate, we sensed that it was going to be a not very edifying and constructive debate and the execution of the motion has reaffirmed it for us,” says a member of the leadership. “Vox loses a lot with the motion, but everyone loses, it is a discredit of brutal politics,” analyzes a popular leader with a feeling of discomfort for what he has experienced that is shared by many in the PP.

The PP leaves the motion with a feeling of relief, because at least it can say that it has not suffered much wear and tear in an initiative designed to erode them, according to the interpretation of different party leaders and cadres. “We have not lost anything,” a popular leader summed up this Wednesday in the courtyard of Congress with contained satisfaction. In Feijóo’s team they believe that the motion “reinforces them as a useful alternative to Sánchez” against Vox, which has presented an initiative that has already arrived “discredited” and “melted” without the execution having managed to lift it. However, although the electorate of the PP and Vox are communicating vessels, in the PP they know that they do not capitalize on all the votes that the extreme right loses, so excessive wear and tear on the ultras is not of interest to them for the sum of the bloc in the autonomous and municipal elections in May, as some leaders also acknowledge.

The popular ones know that they have not gained much with a debate that has allowed the coalition government to catch oxygen and change pace in the face of its latest turbulence. “It is logical that the Government and the vice president come out better off, because at least their internal problems are not discussed and there is no better glue than an external enemy like Vox. However, no one is clearly the winner”, reflects another veteran of the PP. In order not to win, Feijóo must have thought, better not to participate.

