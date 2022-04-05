In five more days, the much-hyped consultation on the revocation of the mandate will take place, a mechanism in which we Mexicans will decide, first if we want to vote, and second if we want to endorse or invalidate the president’s mandate until its constitutional conclusion.

In this sense, beyond the passions unleashed by the political effervescence of this recall plebiscite (or ratification as you wish to take it), where for some it is a show of democratic conviction and for others a populist farce; what no one can deny is that this mechanism of citizen participation is above all a form of participatory democracy that is implemented for the first time in the history of civil governments in our country. I clarify the type of government because during one of the periods of government of the military dictator Antonio López de Santa Anna (1854), he carried out a similar consultation to ratify his mandate. Thus, this consultation on April 10 has been diluted in opposing positions on the part of the supporters and critics of the president, who have been urging people to go out and vote or to give up, but without further arguments weighty ideological ones than those that show the simple conviction or the animosity that exists towards the 4T government.

In fact, something that is incomprehensible to me is the behavior of the opposition in our country, which wasted precious time that they could well use to socialize their position against it with solid arguments and not simply to disqualify it per se. The foregoing is even more surprising when we listen to the leaders of some opposition political parties, who make their call not to go to the polls to achieve a tiny vote that, by way of social rejection, invalidates their final result. I think that the most sensible (but politically less pragmatic) thing for the opposition would have been to seek to encourage the recall or rejection vote, especially when it has been AMLO himself who has repeatedly pointed out that if the vote is not favorable to him, he he would resign from office even if the required percentage of 40% (of the nominal list of voters) is not achieved, which is necessary for said plebiscite to be binding. With this pronouncement of the president, the essence of Thomas Hobbes’ thought becomes clear, who although he was not a liberal due to his authoritarian ideals where he highlighted the virtues of the monarchy as the best form of government (to subdue man from his natural state to a social pact), if he laid the foundations of liberalism by pointing out that it is the people who decide to be governed by the monarch and if he does not fulfill his functions, then the people have every right to rebel. Thus, in five more days, we will be free to decide whether or not we want AMLO to remain in power, and depending on the result, we have the word (publicly committed) of the president himself to accept it, regardless of the number. of votes cast. So, the question would be: why didn’t the opposition take the opportunity to convince rather than revile? Even more so when they had the advantage of being able to carry out a serious and appropriate campaign according to their purposes, since for the official side (governors and officials ) there are legal limitations imposed by the INE that, as has been seen, have forced them not to carry out actions of a propagandistic nature. The opposition was once again overwhelmed and of such low stature that even the president himself has a duty, since a government is better legitimated the stronger its opposition is.

As for the state government, another of the premises of Thomas Hobbes was discovered with what was revealed yesterday by the president himself, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, who made public the espionage network installed both in his office and in that of other secretaries, of the which indicated friendly fire and internal complicities. It is, therefore, more than clear that the phrase that “knowledge is power” that Hobbes described in his work De homine (On Man) and that prevails as the essence of the need for a binding power throughout his masterpiece Leviathan, is a maxim that has been followed for centuries in political activity and therefore cannot be alien to a man with the stature and political training that Dr. Rocha has accumulated. It is for this reason, perhaps, that the same state president assured that he will not initiate an investigation or witch hunt to find those responsible, since espionage is neutralized with counter-espionage, and the governor must already have all the elements in hand to know where this friendly fire is coming from and how, at the right time, it will be extinguished. Politics is and will always be about circumstances, situations and moments, so you have to know when to act and when to wait. The governor knows that for sure, so whoever is behind all this will surely soon see the consequences.