Nothing is surprising in this comedy of errors in which all the national parties (read and repeat: all) have converted the political profession, in such a way that the expulsion of Quirino Ordaz from the PRI is, more than a drama, an involuntary act of humor by Alejandro Moreno and the Partisan Justice Commission that accompanies him. A commission that a leader like Alito deserves.

Today it is opportune to question ourselves: what does it mean to be a member of the PRI? Or the PAN, or Morena or any other?

The spirit of militancy has degraded to levels unimaginable a decade ago.

Thus, faced with the possibility that the law allows Quirino to file a legal appeal before the TEPJF to recover his militancy, we ask ourselves: what for? How can it affect him to stop being part of a game in free fall? Like he doesn’t pay for the shot, don’t you think, kind reader, reader? Quirino knows, better than anyone, that his arrival at the star level of politics was as a federal deputy for the Green Ecologist Party in 2015; At the polls in the eighth district of Mazatlán, he won his first popularly elected position by an overwhelming majority in 2015, which catapulted him to the state governorship the following year.

For now, in a world where form is substance, the Mexican ambassador to Spain and Andorra sent a clear message: minutes after the decision of the Partisan Justice Commission on his expulsion from the tricolor was announced, Quirino appeared in a famous taqueria in Mexico City, Los Panchos, his favorite since the long years he lived in the country’s capital) dressed in a cherry blazer!

Accompanied by his eldest son, Quirino Ordaz Fuentes, (also in a sports jacket, but gray), he posted a tweet on the occasion of Taco Day, on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. A couple of minutes later, the deputy director of Content for El Universal, Mario Andrés Landeros, warned him in his publication: “Listen, ambassador, you have just been expelled from the PRI.” Quirino responded with a laconic “OK”.

With two letters, he let it be known that he doesn’t care about the subject. At least, it is what is reached to understand, malthought that is one.

The only certain thing is that being a member of a party is no longer a letter of marque to prosper in politics. Today, the old parties are “dressed” more by an external or citizen candidate than by a militant restricted by the limitations that what is pompously called “discipline” in PRI jargon. History is abundant in examples that this term is a way of “emasculating” its cadres, who are usually sacrificed by people who, precisely because they lack political office, are more convenient in candidacies and in the main public positions. In the collective criterion, the outsiders enjoy more confidence than a professional politician; we tend to think that makes them more honest, which is questionable, but that’s the way the game works and tell the umpire.

