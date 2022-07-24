Jacob Collier rounds off the last day of La Mar de Músicas with an unforgettable concert, where Goblin Circus and Rosario La Tremendita also shone
Now that we have had so many days and shared memories, thanks for being on the other side and giving them all the meaning, I will confess something to you. To each and every one of the concerts that I have had the great fortune to be able to attend in this twenty-seventh edition of La Mar de Músicas, a total of forty-one, I have taken a small notebook
#postcards #Mar #Músicas
Leave a Reply