PSG has a litmus test this Sunday in Ligue 1. Galtier’s men face Olympique de Marseille, who are second this season, and with the Champions League in danger they have to tie the league title at any cost. This is the eleven that PSG could draw for Sunday’s game:
BY- Donnarumma. Keylor Navas’ departure to England leaves the Italian goalkeeper without competition for the job, but he has still been showing why the club chose him over the Tico.
LD- Hakimi. The Moroccan has become to this day one of the best full-backs in the world. Apart from being a great danger in attack, when he has to roll up his sleeves and defend, he is the first to do it.
DFC- Sergio Ramos. Seeing the level he showed in the Champions League, it is unthinkable to draw up a PSG defense without counting on Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is returning to the level he had with Real Madrid.
DFC-Marquinhos. One more night as PSG captain. The Brazilian is never the center-back who makes the most noise, but he is one of the best currently.
LI – Nuno Mendes. Nuno Mendes is one of the best left-backs in recent seasons, although he never gets the recognition that he often deserves. The Portuguese works very well in attack and defense.
MC-Verratti. Verratti arrived at PSG and took over the midfield in a matter of moments. One of the most sacrificed of the team to be able to get the potential of the offensive trident.
MC- Fabian. The Spaniard has been criticized in his first season in Paris, but Galtier still insists that he is an important part of the team.
MC Soler. He is chaining quite a few minutes with his new team and he may continue in that vein in Ligue 1, also thinking that he played the first leg against Bayern and could play the second leg.
MC – Danilo. The Portuguese is having a good season in France and together with Marco Verratti he will command the rhythm of the game, he in a slightly more defensive facet and Verratti more in attack.
ED- Messi. He gave his team the victory at the last moment against Lille and seeks to continue in the form of the World Cup.
DC- Mbappé. The star of the Parisian project will lead the eleven once again. Without Neymar, Messi and Mbappé will carry the offensive responsibilities.
What the formation of PSG (4-4-2) would look like:
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Achraf, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Verratti, Fabian Ruiza, Soler, Danilo
Forwards: Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé
