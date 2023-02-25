Continuing on the same path that he has been following for some years now, Nintendo officially announces that it will skip E3 2023. The indiscretion had already arrived in recent weeks (however much one could expect the thing), where it was rumored that also sony And Microsoft they would have done the same. At the moment the two houses have not yet revealed their plans.

Returning to Nintendo, the company has announced that they usually evaluate their involvement in events on a case-by-case basis, always taking into consideration the various possible ways to better approach the public, and since this year’s E3 is not part of their plans it was decided for non-participation. We will most likely see one of the regulars arrive direct during the same period of the event.

Will Sony and Microsoft really follow the same steps as Nintendo? We just have to wait for official communications.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu