Surprise announcement of the Maneskin: their new single arrives, entitled ‘Honey (are u coming?)’. After the triumph in the stadiums for their first tour, sold out everywhere, the Roman band returns with a new song, of which nothing is known other than the title.

The song ‘Honey (are u coming?)’ was announced today by Maneskin on social media and that was enough to attract the attention of the band’s fans from all over the world, who await the release of the new track arriving after the latest album ‘Rush’, at number 1 in the charts in 15 countries.

A worldwide success that of Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan which this summer saw them fill not only Italian stadiums, but also important international festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury and Primavera Sound. In September, Maneskin will be live again with ‘Rush! World Tour’, touring arenas in North and South America, Japan, the United Kingdom and all of continental Europe.