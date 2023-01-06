Real Madrid awaits Villarreal in a very important match for the whites, since after the stumble of FC Barcelona, they could become leaders of LaLiga by playing before the blaugrana. The culés would feel the pressure when going out onto the field since they would have the obligation to win, so Real Madrid will go all out against the yellow submarine.
Luckily for Ancelotti there are hardly any casualties, and most of the players who went to the World Cup have already rested and trained normally all week, so we will practically see the gala eleven on the pitch at the Bernábeu.
BY: COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper saved the team again against Valladolid, he is one of the engines of this team and against the yellow submarine he must be very attentive because there are players with great hitting.
RHP: LUCAS VAZQUEZ – In search of alternatives for the right-back Ancelotti is trusting Lucas Vázquez, since Carvajal has been training on the sidelines due to some discomfort and is doubtful.
DFC: MILITARY – He is the boss of the white defense, and although in Brazil he has had a lot of competition for ownership, Ancelotti will not hesitate to place him at the start.
CB: RUDIGER – He has returned from the World Cup wanting to show his strength and defensive quality.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – With Mendy there is no doubt, he has established himself this season and has been training at the white team’s facilities for the entire break, ready to compete again.
CDM: TCHOUAMENI- Tchouaméni was the last to return to Madrid, but he has already managed to recover from the trip and suffered a setback from losing the World Cup on penalties and must be the muscle of the white team in midfield.
MVD: MODRIC- The Croatian is already 100% ready to start again and the most likely thing is that he will start from the start against Villarreal, since it is a transcendental game.
MVI: KROOS- The German won the title in the last LaLiga match against Valladolid with his ability to read the game and his quality in the pass.
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – The player is still immersed in various controversies but so far they have not affected his game. If he continues like this he will complete a great season, and he cannot miss a start against Villarreal.
ED: VALVERDE- It is time to test Valverde again in the position in which he has performed best during the season, and this is on the extreme right, appearing inside. Perhaps the Uruguayan has lost his good streak, but he will continue to contribute a lot from the right side.
DC: BENZEMA– The striker is not as successful as last season, but he has no competition up front and when he manages to find space he is lethal.
Ancelotti will set up the classic scheme with four defenders, three midfielders, one of whom will act as a pivot, and three attackers. The Italian also uses this system with Fede Valverde as a right winger, which is why he sometimes becomes a 4-4-2 due to the versatility of the Uruguayan player. So far this tactic has given them very good results, we’ll see if it’s effective against Villarreal.
#starting #lineup #Real #Madrid #Villarreal #matchday #LaLiga
