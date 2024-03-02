FC Internazionale is shaping up to be the champion of the 2023/24 season of Serie A, after 26 Matchdays played it is the leader of Calcio with 69 points, 12 points ahead of its closest pursuer, Juventus Turin, which has 57 units.
For Matchday 27 they will receive Genoa of the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez where they will seek to continue increasing their advantage in the domestic championship and increase their games without defeat in the competition to 14.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Nerazzurri team that has Lautaro Martínez as a serious candidate to win the Golden Boot, since he has 23 goals this season.
Q: Yann Sommer – The Swiss goalkeeper is a wall, after his time in Germany he came to Italy to join the Nerazzurri and has done a spectacular job, only conceding 12 goals this season.
DFC: Benjamin Pavard – The French defender is experiencing his first season in Italy and is already a bastion of the Italian leader's defense.
DFC: Stefan de Vrij – The veteran Dutch defender is a tremendous player, a strong element in the defense and who contributes a lot with his aggressiveness.
DFC: Alessandro Bastoni – The young Italian is an important piece in the defense, he has made a place for himself since his arrival to the team and this season he has continued at the highest level.
MD: Matteo Darmian – The Italian veteran is an immovable piece of the Beneamata team, his quality on the right wing makes him Inzaghi Give him your full confidence to control that profile throughout the field.
MC: Nicoló Barella – Another fundamental piece in the midfield is the powerful Italian Barellaits performance and quality is spectacular that makes the team's game shine.
MC: Kristjan Asllani – The Albanian footballer of Italian origin joined the team this season and is acting as a stimulus to the injury of Hakan Çalhanoğluthe youth has done well and has known how to respond to his opportunities.
MC: Henrij Mjitarian – The 35-year-old veteran Armanio is a fundamental piece and is one of the few who has played every game of the season.
MI: Federico Dimarco – The Italian midfielder is the absolute owner of the team's left wing, his participation has been constant in the current campaign.
DC: Marko Arnautović – The second starting forward is usually Marcus Thurambut the Frenchman is injured in an abductor so the second on the list is usually the Austrian or the Chilean Alexis Sanchez.
DC: Lautaro Martínez – The team's undisputed starting forward is the world champion with Argentina, the scorer is fighting for the Golden Boot and currently has 23 goals this season.
