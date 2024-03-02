Horner has been at the center of an investigation by energy drinks company Red Bull over allegations of inappropriate behavior made against him by an employee of the Formula 1 team.

Following an eight-week investigation by an independent lawyer, it was announced on Wednesday evening that the complaints against him had been dropped as there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.

However, the situation took a turn during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, when anonymous emails were sent to high-level F1 personnel, including the teams' team principals, media, heads of the FIA ​​and FOM, revealing an alleged dossier of documents at the heart of the matter.

Some elements of these documents, the veracity of which was not confirmed by Red Bull, were later leaked and made headlines around the world.

F1 management and the FIA ​​are believed to be concerned that global attention on developments in the Horner case could overshadow the start of the Grand Prix season.

These concerns have been heightened by the fact that anonymous leaks indicate there are parties aiming to embarrass Horner into resigning – a campaign that could last weeks.

Horner met with F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and Ben Sulayem ahead of qualifying in Bahrain on Friday, where the trio discussed the situation and next steps.

Although neither party has commented on the outcome of the meeting, one scenario that appears to have been ruled out is that of an independent intervention by the FIA ​​to better understand the situation.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Ben Sulayem felt it would be wrong for the FIA ​​to “jump the ball” and act on its own initiative, but made it clear that it would look into “every complaint that comes through our compliance officer”.

However, despite a desire to better understand what happened behind the scenes at Red Bull, Ben Sulayem has no doubt that it is not a good thing for F1 at the moment.

“It is damaging the sport,” he added to the Financial Times. “It is harmful on a human level.” He added: “It's the start of the season. F1 is becoming so popular. We just have to enjoy the start of the season. Look at the competition. Why are we overshadowing it with negativity?”

Red Bull offered no transparency into the results of its investigation into Horner, nor did it explain why it concluded that the complaints against him were dropped.

This has given rise to suspicions that the drinks company is trying to sweep things under the carpet.

The leaders of the rival teams have expressed their discomfort with how things have been handled, believing that it is not good for F1 that there is not adequate clarity on the situation.

Speaking at the Bahrain GP, ​​McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: “I have read this statement. I think, from what I have seen, there continues to be a lot of rumours, speculation and questions.”

“I think the sanctioning body has a responsibility and an authority to our sport, to our fans and I think to all of us in Formula 1. I think they need to make sure that things have been fully transparent with them.”