The Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo He has everything ready to crash into the Al Fateh for duties of the highest Saudi competition. It has not been the best start for the Portuguese with the team from the capital, but surely he will not stop trying until he gets the result he is looking for. Al Nassr is undoubtedly one of the best teams (if not the best) in the league and it is a status that they will seek to maintain at all costs. those of rudi garcia they need the win to stay screwed at the top of the standings.
BY: Rossi – The Argentinian goalkeeper is one of Al Nassr’s most recent signings. He has already made his debut in the Saudi Super Cup and will most likely start against Al Fateh.
RD: Al Ghanam – He comes from being a starter in the last match in the Super Cup and very surely he will see ownership against Al Fateh.
CB: Al Amri – Despite having had a bad game in the Super Cup, Rudi García will surely put his trust in Al Amri again.
CDF: Madu – The 29-year-old left-hander will surely be the other center back to face Al Fateh.
LI: Al-Oujami– One of the best defenders that Al Nassr has, without a doubt, the data supports him. He will very surely jump as a starter in the next match.
CDM: Luiz Gustavo – The Brazilian played a very good game in his last appointment for Super Cup duties. He had a very high production despite the fact that his team did not get the victory.
CDM: Al Khaibari – Another of those who had a good match in the previous meeting was Al Khaibari, with a good deployment and journey. Most likely he will be a starter, formed the double pivot with the Brazilian.
CAM: Anderson Talisca – Without a doubt, one of the best players that the riadita team has. He will start if everything goes well.
IS: Al Najei – Another of Rudi García’s cards to hurt the rival is the ‘quickie’ Al Najei. He will surely get minutes as a starter against Al Fateh.
ED: Gonazalo Martinez – The Argentine will surely start as a starter. It is another of the attractions that the García team has.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – The top star of the team. The biggest investment. Cristiano Ronaldo will surely start against Al Fateh if nothing goes wrong at the end.
