Atlético arrives at the match butler very touched after the recent setbacks in Europe and in The league and, in addition, large absences are expected due to the proximity of the Qatar World Cup 2022, so tomorrow we could see anything if the Almazán comes out plugged in. The cup, after all, has always been the tournament of surprises.

(LD): NAHUEL MOLINA– The Argentine international will start as a starter in a depleted athletic defense.

(CDF): FELIPE AUGUSTO– The defender, outside the Brazilian squad list, will be one of those in charge of defending Oblak’s goal.

(CFD): SAVIC– The Montenegrin, already a regular in the mattress defense, will accompany Felipe in his central role.

(LI): REINILDO MANDAVA– The Mozambican international will start as the starter and will go all out after his country’s absence from the World Cup.

(MCI): THOMAS LEMAR– The Frenchman, who replaced Carrasco in the last game, will start this time as a starter against Almazán having recovered from his discomfort.

(MC): KOKE– The eternal red-and-white player will return to the pitch having recovered from the injury that took him away from the stadiums.

(MC): WITSEL– Axel Witsel will start tomorrow’s match. The Belgian, called up with his national team, will accompany Koke in midfield.

(DCM): RODRIGO DE PAUL– The Argentine will be the one to complete the mattress midfield in this cup match.

(IE): JOÃO FELIX– Simeone recovers the Portuguese international just for the last match before the World Cup break.

(ED): MATHEUS CUNHA– The Brazilian, who has finally been left out of Brazil’s squad list, will complete the mattress eleven.