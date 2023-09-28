Chivas is in crisis and the club’s board is not willing to tolerate more defeats. After the fall against Mazatlán, the Sacred Rebaño has five consecutive losses and is in seventh position in the general table.
Although they are still in positions to compete for the Liga MX title, the red and white board trusts that coach Veljko Paunovic can lift the team, but they are also preparing a plan B. According to information from David Medrano, the next Two games will be key for the future of the Serbian strategist, including the Clásico Tapatío.
This Sunday, Chivas will host the Red Devils of Toluca. If the team fails to win, the pressure on Paunovic will increase. On matchday 12, Chivas will face Atlas at Akron Stadium. A new failure could cost the Serbian coach his job. It should be remembered that on matchday 11 he will not have activity because his match was brought forward.
Paunovic arrived at Chivas in Clausura 2023 and led the team to the final, where they lost to the tigers. In the Apertura 2023, the Sacred Flock started the tournament well, but after the defeat against Mazatlán, the situation has become complicated.
The red and white fans are increasingly restless and demand results. If the red and white club fails to reverse the situation, Paunovic could be fired in the coming weeks. In addition, there is talk of a breakup with some players in the locker room, so the project that had a very well laid out path seems to begin to take detours that could end it.
