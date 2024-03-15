This Sunday Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. For their part, the Red Devils arrive after winning against an Everton forcefully, although the season is not going entirely well and they are facing their last chance to win a title this season.
On the other hand, the Reds are going through a great campaign, fighting for the Premier and qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Klopp's team has not known defeat for many games and hopes to continue its streak and get past the quarterfinals of this FA Cup.
Below we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams:
Ten hag's men will go all out in this FA Cup match against Klopp's men and to do so they will bring out all the heavy artillery in the center of the field with a marked double pivot formed by Mainoo and Casemiro, Antony and Garnacho on the wings and Bruno Fernandes as a midfielder. Hojlund will be up front
This is what Manchester United's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof
Midfielders: Mainoo, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho
Forward: Hojlund
At Liverpool we will be able to see young talents such as Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah on the defensive line. In the attack zone there will be Salah and Darwin Nuñez who is in an intractable moment
This is what Liverpool's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai
Forwards: Darwin Nuñez, Salah, Luis Diaz
