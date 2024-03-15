BNNVARA presenter and former lawyer Khalid Kasem has offered a client to bribe a civil servant it writes A.D Friday. This would appear from a sound recording made by the late Peter R. de Vries, and which is currently in the hands of the AD. The newspaper also published an article in January based on another recording by De Vries, which allegedly showed that Kasem offered to bribe a civil servant for one of his clients.

When he still worked at the law firm of Peter R. and his son Royce de Vries, Kasem is said to have told a client that he could have his prison sentence shortened. That would then cost the client 12,000 euros. The client in question is said to have declined the offer because he did not trust Kasem. Peter R. de Vries says on the recording that he knew nothing: “Otherwise I would have said: 'Are you completely crazy?'”

The former talk show host responded to AD's earlier reporting on another alleged proposal by Kasem to bribe a client. Khalid & Sophie that he had merely tried to collect an outstanding bill from the client in question. According to Kasem, there was no (incitement to) bribery.

The judge decided in January that AD had to stop publishing based on the recordings of Peter R. de Vries, who owns the newspaper. The Supreme Court in Amsterdam put an end to that ruling at the end of February; With a few exceptions, the AD may continue to publish revelations based on the audio fragments.