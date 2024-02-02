On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for February 2.

Aries

They have everything to be happy but they have not realized, there are people who love and value them and seek to get closer, do not reject them. If you are in a relationship you might face misunderstandings due to the past, you have to speak clearly. Be careful with one-night loves, they could contract an infection. You will stand out at work, all your effort and abilities will be recognized, do not miss the opportunity to shine more.

Taurus

They have to concentrate and go after their goals, let nothing stop them. If you are single, you could soon start a relationship with someone close to you. Take care of your health to avoid stomach problems. They have to connect with their interior to decree what they want in their life. They will feel better and be able to face any problem.

Gemini

If you are in a relationship you could distance yourself due to work, dare to try new things, that will allow you to strengthen your union. Beware of ex-lovers who could seek revenge, do not allow them to re-enter your life. You may not be where you expect in your career, but enjoy the stability and recognize all your achievements. You could face unexpected expenses that will affect your finances, take the opportunity to evaluate your actions and look for a way to increase your income.

Cancer

Don't get involved in gossip if you don't want to be affected, stay away from people who only talk more about others. Do not let yourself be stressed by negative thoughts, if you fight for your dreams you will be able to fulfill them. Don't make hasty decisions, analyze carefully what is best for you. They could receive an offer to participate in a work project that will lead them to earn more money. They have to take better care of their diet and avoid excesses to have more energy.

Leo

Be careful with lies from your coworkers, they could get into trouble. They have matured in recent months and that will allow them not to fall into the mistakes of the past again. You could meet someone in your family that you have not seen for a long time, you will realize how important they are in your life. They will feel like making a change, for example, at work, look for opportunities, but be careful with hasty decisions., evaluate the advantages and disadvantages. If you are in a relationship, financial problems could be affecting you, talk to your partner and look for solutions together.

Virgo

Your finances will improve and you will be able to get out of that bad streak. Dare to believe in love again, and If you are already in a relationship, do not fall into monotony, if there is distancing there could be some infidelity. They have to close the cycles and stop worrying about that situation that is affecting their daily life, face the problem and find solutions, express how they feel.

Pound

If someone hurt you in the past, don't let that keep you from happiness, you could meet a person who will become someone important to you. You have to be open to the possibilities and express what you feel, dare to do what you have always wanted regardless of the opinion of others. Take care of your diet and exercise, be careful with possible respiratory problems. New job opportunities will arrive, their current stability will make them doubt what decision to make, Think carefully about the options available to discover what will give you the most satisfaction and benefits.

Scorpion

You could get involved in an intimate moment with a friend, but you should not confuse that moment of passion with a relationship, just enjoy it. For now, love will not knock on your door, don't worry, take advantage of the time to take better care of yourself, When they learn to value themselves, the right person will arrive. Don't let others take advantage of you, you have to learn to set limits. Don't be impatient, everything comes in its time, you will soon receive that job offer you have been looking for.

Nana Calistar, her horoscopes today. Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

Take care of your health because you could get sick, you have felt very tired and you need to get out of your routine, you could take a trip. Someone from their family will look for them and they will be in a good mood. If you are in a relationship, be careful with jealousy, if your partner does not look for you as much, that does not mean that there is no love. You have to be aware of your mistakes so you don't make them again, love yourself so you don't get hurt again. You could face a problem at work and get into an argument with one of your colleagues. Don't complicate the situation, try to stay calm.

Capricorn

They have had the opportunity to establish a relationship, but they have not done so out of fear, they have to focus on their projects, but do not leave aside the opportunities in love. If you have a relationship, be careful with arguments and misunderstandings. They will receive news that will make them happy. You could feel discouraged because things are not going as expected in the workplace, think about what to change to achieve your goals, They can always correct course.

Aquarium

They have to change the way they see things and no longer worry about what is not important. They could face arguments with their partner or family, they have to be careful what they are going to say. They will not know where to direct their steps, but they have to take advantage of the opportunities, let no one stop them. Clean your house and get rid of everything you no longer need, this will allow you to renew your energy. You might feel distracted at work, someone will give you advice, pay attention.

Pisces

They have to enjoy life, their family will be their best support to achieve their goals, they must believe in their ability and leave the past behind so that it does not affect your present. You have to have good spirits and stay calm to face problems, you have already gone through similar challenges, you will know how to solve this one, trust your ability to find the solution. If you are in a relationship, an issue from the past could cause problems again, you must realize that you are in a different moment.