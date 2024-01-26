NHL | There is a buzz around Patrik Laine – a big revelation from an inside journalist

Patrik Laine is for sale, there is news in Canada.

of Columbus Patrick Laine has been sidelined from the rinks for a month and a half due to a broken collarbone, but there is still enough to talk about.

Finnish time, the night before Friday in North America began to buzz. Insider reporter Darren Dreger reports TSN Insider Trading program that Columbus' GM Jarmo Kekäläinen is ready to trade Laine.

“GM Kekäläinen is ready to listen [tarjouksia] from a few big names such as Patrik Lainee and From Ivan ProvorovDreger reports.

“Adam Fantilli is untouchable, and there are other young players Columbus doesn't want to trade. Several teams are also very interested in the Konkar player of Boone Jenner, but his trade is unlikely. But I repeat, Kekäläinen and Columbus are listening,” Dreger continued.

The NHL's transfer deadline is March 8.

Wave the season in Columbus has been badly marred by injuries. He has played only 18 matches (6+3).

Columbus misses the playoffs for the fourth time in a row this season. The difference between the team and the playoff line is already 16 points.

Laine is playing in his fourth season in Columbus, and the man from Tampere has not sat down properly with the club at any point. Laine has regressed in Ohio, far from the glory of the early days of his career. Laine played his first four NHL seasons in Winnipeg.

Laine's contract guaranteeing an annual salary of 8.7 million dollars has two more seasons after this season. If the player trade takes place, Columbus might have to keep part of Laine's salary.