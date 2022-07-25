Tomorrow the team Monterey Striped will be playing his fifth match of the tournament when they measure forces against the Puebla Sweet Potatoes in a double day meeting.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich are motivated after last weekend’s thrashing of the White Roosters of Queretaro by a score of 3-0, so now they know that a win at home would give them the security of continuing as general leaders.
So far, those of La Pandilla are in first place in the competition with 9 points, equaling in units to Toluca Y tigerswho are down the rungs on goal difference.
Possible lineup of Monterrey
Luis Cardenas (P);
Stefan Medina, Cesar Montes. Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre;
Luis Romo, Celso Ortíz, Arturo González, Rodolfo Pizarro;
Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori.
It is expected that this is how ‘King Midas’ will send his eleven to the BBVA stadium to face those from Angelopolis. It should be noted that the Pueblans are one of the clubs that are most difficult for them, and in the last 5 games played between them, the balance is even, with 3 draws and a victory for each one.
For now, you can enjoy the game tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., and the broadcast will be available through the FOX Sports signal.
