Coronavirus | Aki Lindén for MTV: The removal of the coronavirus from the list of universally dangerous diseases must be discussed

In the case of an infectious disease classified as universally dangerous, the individual can be quarantined and isolated.

Corona removal from the list of universally dangerous diseases must be discussed, Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) said for MTV on Monday.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t be ready to do something like this right away, but without anything else, the matter needs to be discussed,” Lindén told MTV Uutis.

Director of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Mika Salminen said for MTV on Saturday, that the coronavirus no longer meets all the criteria of a universally dangerous infectious disease. According to him, the coronavirus could be removed from the list of universally dangerous infectious diseases.

