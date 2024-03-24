He Tuesday, March 26 at 8:45 p.m.the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will witness an exciting friendly clash between two European powers: Germany and Netherlands. A meeting that will serve as preparation for the Euro Cup and that promises a great football spectacle.
The return of Toni Kroos to the German team is the great news. The experienced midfielder will bring his intelligence and control of the game to the team. Next to him will be young talents such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who have already become fundamental pieces of the team. The front will be commanded by Havertzwho will seek to find the goal again.
Germany's possible alignment
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Tah, Hummels, Rüdiger
Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Gündogan, Goretzka, Havertz, Gnabry
Forward: Sané, Füllkrug
The “Clockwork Orange” arrives at the friendly in a great moment of form. Virgil van Dijk, one of the best centre-backs in the world, leads a solid and confident defense. In the midfield, Frenkie de Jong (injured) is the axis of the team, while Memphis Depay It is the main reference in attack. The speed and overflow of players like Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn will also be key for the team.
The possible alignment of the Netherlands
Goalie: Flekken
Defenses: Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind
Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Veerman, De Roon
Forwards: Malen, Weghorst and Gakpo
A duel of styles: this friendly will pit two very different playing styles against one another. Germany is characterized by its orderly play, based on ball possession and high pressing. The Netherlands, for its part, is betting on a more direct and vertical game, with quick counterattacks and a great aerial game.
