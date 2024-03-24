Since its establishment in 2014, the Council of Muslim Elders has been keen to spread and promote human values, correct misconceptions, confront extremist thought, and unify efforts in confronting global challenges. The Council includes in its membership, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, an elite group of scholars. The nation and its wise men and notables who are characterized by moderation, independence and moderation, have an influential voice in the Islamic world and devote their efforts to humanity..

Ten years later, the Muslim Council of Elders has achieved many pioneering achievements in the field of spreading and promoting the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, the most prominent of which are: the dialogue tours between East and West that the Council organized in cooperation with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Catholic Church, and the World Council of Churches, in addition to the Church of Canterbury in the Kingdom. United; These tours came at the initiative of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, and were welcomed by Western elders. They included Florence, Paris, Geneva, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, and Manama, and aimed to achieve the Council’s vision based on strengthening peace in the world through acquaintance and harmony. And coexistence, and in support of dialogue between all different religions and cultures.

The East and West tours culminated in the signing of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, on the Document on Human Fraternity, the most important document in contemporary human history, which includes a set of sublime humanitarian principles that aim to spread the values ​​of dialogue. And tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood among all human beings regardless of their differences and diversity. The document also sent a call to global decision-makers, thinkers, philosophers, clerics, artists, media figures, and creative people everywhere to rediscover the values ​​of peace, justice, goodness, beauty, human brotherhood, and coexistence..

The document received great international celebration. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the day the document was signed as an International Day for Human Fraternity. The document was also approved in a number of educational programs in major educational institutions around the world, including Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Georgetown University, in addition to educational programs in the United Arab Emirates and East Timor, which also announced the document. A national constitution for the country in May 2022, as well as in the Vatican, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, the United States of America and others..

Dialogue within the Islamic House was also part of the vision of the Council of Muslim Elders throughout its journey. The call of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, came during the Bahrain Dialogue Forum, to strengthen Islamic affairs and Muslim unity, and to emphasize that religious brotherhood is the catalyst for human brotherhood. Which was followed by a visit of a delegation from the General Secretariat of the Council to the Republic of Iraq early last year, which included Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad and Erbil, which constituted a starting point for holding a serious and effective dialogue with all components of the Iraqi people and building bridges of effective communication in order to establish a new phase of understanding between all Islamic sects. Discussing the most prominent contemporary challenges facing the Islamic nation, ways to heal the rift, and the importance of joint cooperation and understanding between members of the same religion. This is in preparation for the visit of His Eminence the Grand Imam to the Republic of Iraq, which all Iraqis look forward to.