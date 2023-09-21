Next Sunday, in the exciting sixth day of La Liga, a titanic confrontation is anticipated between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, two giants of Spanish football. Both teams arrive with an insatiable thirst for victory, and the lineup they present will be key in the battle for the three points.
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper Oblak He is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His confidence between the three sticks, his excellent positioning and his quick reflexes are essential pillars for Atlético de Madrid’s defense.
CAD: AZPILICUETA – The experienced defender Azpilicueta He brings leadership and solidity to the defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his versatility in different defensive positions are fundamental qualities.
DFC: STEFAN SAVIC – It is evident that he is not going through his best moment, but the Montenegrin always delivers. For Simeone he is a starter regardless of the circumstances surrounding the team.
DFC: MARIO BEAUTIFUL – The Spanish defender, Mario Hermoso, is a key piece in Atlético de Madrid’s defensive system. Hermoso stands out for his versatility, his ability to join the attack and his solidity in defensive tasks. His vision of the game and his good touch on the ball also allow him to contribute to the creation of the game from the defensive zone.
DFC: AXEL WITSEL– The Belgian midfielder converted to libero was one of the key pieces of Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid last season, and in this season, everything indicates that he will once again have a lot of prominence.
CAI: SAMUEL LINO – The departure of Yannick Carrasco opens the door for the Brazilian. We will see how the former Valencia player performs with all the pressure on him.
MC: SAÚL ÑÍGUEZ– Good start to the season for the Colchonero youth player. It is far from the best version of him, but we can begin to talk about a notable improvement.
MC: LLORENTE – Llorente, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover balls, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can change the course of the game.
MC: FROM PAUL – From Paul, midfielder, is a driving force in the center of the field. His ability to recover balls, distribute the game and give balance to the team makes him fundamental in the tactical structure.
DC: GRIEZMANN – Griezmann He is a versatile player who can act as a reference in the attack. His ability to score goals, create spaces and play an active role in the construction of the game make him a fundamental piece in the starting eleven.
DC: ÁLVARO MORATA – The Spanish striker, Álvaro Morata, is a guaranteed option up front for Atlético de Madrid. Morata stands out for his ability to finish plays, his good aerial game and his ability to associate with his teammates. His experience and ability to generate space in the rival area make him a constant danger for opposing defenses.
