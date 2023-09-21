President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that there is time for him to fulfill his commitment to find the 43 normal school students from Ayotzinapa, as he promised to the parents of the young people.

The search continues, we have not stopped searching for a single day, stated the president in his morning press conference at the National Palace. “And the investigation continues and I am confident that in the time we have left we will know what happened, and above all, where they are,”

The President pointed out that if there is time to fulfill his commitment to find young people, it is a priority for his government.

López Obrador pointed out that many things have hindered the investigations, especially vested interests. On the one hand, said the president, those who participated in the disappearance of the students and do not want the truth to be known, “that of the famous pact of silence.”

“All the authorities who participated to create the historical truth. Then there are those who thrive on the pain of others; although it seems incredible, and that is what bothers me the most, because it is not possible, it is alienation for someone to take advantage of suffering of the fathers, in this case, the mothers, to take personal advantage,” noted the man from Tabasco.

“Or to assert their retrograde, conservative thinking, or their differences with us. So that’s why it’s difficult.”

The Chief Executive also rejected that there was rebellion within the Army due to the case, and there has been discipline and loyalty on the part of the armed forces.

AMLO insists that the Army delivered all the information about Ayotzinapa

President López Obrador insisted this Thursday that the Army has provided all the information about the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, but the parents of the young people accused him of a cover-up.

In his daily press conference, López Obrador said that the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has provided all the information it has about the case, but the students’ parents insist that documents are missing.

“They maintain that, but the Defense maintains that it has already delivered all the information, and what I have been proposing since yesterday is a review of everything so that there is no doubt and it can be said: we have already delivered all the information, that is what is “Either, in fact, other information needed to be provided, or there is no more,” López Obrador said.

The meeting between López Obrador and the students’ parents occurred on the eve of the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the young people, while pressure grows for the president to fulfill his promise to clarify the case.

Emiliano Navarrete, father of José Ángel Navarrete, one of the missing students, stated at the end of the meeting that “the president has protected the Army a lot for a long time.”

López Obrador, for his part, defended the actions of the Armed Forces and promised that the Ministry of the Interior will deliver on Monday “a collection” of what has been delivered “so as not to continue deepening differences” with the parents and “so that there is no disinformation”.

The Government’s Truth Commission concluded last year that the disappearance of the students was a “state crime” in which authorities at all levels participated, including the Armed Forces.

In this context, López Obrador defended the results by pointing out that there are dozens of soldiers detained, including two generals.